Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 87.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,285 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Orange by 8,528.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 943,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after buying an additional 932,698 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 340.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 885,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 684,819 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 33.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 204,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 21.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 158,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $10.38 on Monday. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORAN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Orange from €11.50 ($12.37) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.75) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

