Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy Company Profile

Shares of DVN opened at $63.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

