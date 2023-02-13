Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 27.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 634,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 135,027 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 218.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 33.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 35,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $439,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $16.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

