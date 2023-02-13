Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,246 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,945 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 84.8% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,558 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.8 %

LUV stock opened at $34.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.