Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,247 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.97.

LULU opened at $309.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

