Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,487 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 86.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 575.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

RC opened at $12.98 on Monday. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

