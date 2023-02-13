Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 28,620 Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,620 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 650,222 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 436,353 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 315,830 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 70,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PHT opened at $7.07 on Monday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83.

Pioneer High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

