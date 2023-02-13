Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 510 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after acquiring an additional 201,605 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,588,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Workday by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,723,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,525,000 after acquiring an additional 390,907 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $186.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.12.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Loop Capital cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Workday to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.09.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,694,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

