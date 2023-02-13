Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.7% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of BGY opened at $5.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $6.15.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.