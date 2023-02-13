Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.7% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BGY opened at $5.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $6.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

