Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 54.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 358.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 37.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $129.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $106.81 and a twelve month high of $351.04.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.47%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

See Also

