Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth about $751,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 46.3% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 43,673 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 139.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,938 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the period. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MRCC opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Monroe Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.36 million, a PE ratio of -799.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9,990.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

