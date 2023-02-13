Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

Shares of NSC opened at $242.61 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $291.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.