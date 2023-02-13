Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VTR opened at $50.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

