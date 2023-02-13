Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 436,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 2.9 %

AQN stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.83, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $666.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.