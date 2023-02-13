Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,483,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 430,241 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 73,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 36,990 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amcor from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $11.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insider Activity at Amcor

Amcor Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $5,886,300.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,383,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Articles

