Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter worth about $473,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 14,500 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 34,384 shares in the company, valued at $473,123.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

Featured Stories

