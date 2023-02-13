Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 4,350.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $61,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $29.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 136.05%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.