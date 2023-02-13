Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Allstate by 50.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $135.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.32. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -63.91%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

