Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 397,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 10.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TPC opened at $8.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

