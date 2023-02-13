Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Construction Partners by 20.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,639,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,161,000 after acquiring an additional 786,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500,697 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Construction Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,422,000 after acquiring an additional 128,755 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,170,000 after buying an additional 48,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 19.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after buying an additional 336,161 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROAD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Construction Partners

Construction Partners Stock Down 2.1 %

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $305,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $305,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 46,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,218,679.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,738.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,820 shares of company stock worth $2,420,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD opened at $26.59 on Monday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $32.98. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $341.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Articles

