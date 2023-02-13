Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 414.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STE stock opened at $192.87 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.63 and a 200-day moving average of $189.49.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.50.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

