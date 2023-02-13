Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CR. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Crane by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Crane by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Crane by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Crane by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,313,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,008,000 after purchasing an additional 42,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Crane by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

Insider Activity at Crane

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,422.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,422.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CR stock opened at $118.96 on Monday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $121.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.