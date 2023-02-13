Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 20.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 51.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

