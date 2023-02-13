Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Republic Services by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 404.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $127.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.95.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RSG shares. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

