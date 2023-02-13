Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,990,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 6,440.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,386,000 after buying an additional 81,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,475.62.

BKNG opened at $2,348.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,192.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,995.48.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

