Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Xylem by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $106.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.43. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.30.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

