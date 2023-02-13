Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,570.9% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 864,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,088,000 after acquiring an additional 831,832 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after acquiring an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after acquiring an additional 306,720 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 473.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 312,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 258,298 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BAH. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.2 %

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $96.66 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

