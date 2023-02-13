Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of SCCO opened at $73.59 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.06%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

