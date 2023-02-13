Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 212.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 83.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $394,044 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $59.62 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Stories

