Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sanofi by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sanofi by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
