Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 29.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 48,456 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $61.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Encompass Health

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Stories

