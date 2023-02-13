Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,154 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,073 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORA. Citigroup began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $329,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,238,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,185,131.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORA opened at $92.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.77. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $101.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

