Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 21,680 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,680 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 103.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 103,933 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 78,206 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 155.1% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 108,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 66,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $15.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.64. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGBD. TheStreet raised Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

