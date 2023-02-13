Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 18.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,184,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,870,000 after buying an additional 18,336 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 14.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 233,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI opened at $118.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.79 and its 200 day moving average is $105.88. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

