Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,737 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OFS Capital were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 21.5% during the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 41,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 46.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the first quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OFS opened at $9.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. OFS Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

