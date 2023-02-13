Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after buying an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,478 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth $57,853,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,969,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Infosys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Infosys Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $19.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.