Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 34,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

