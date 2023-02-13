Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,941 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,521 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,061 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2,012.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 124,050 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 118,179 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,687 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $89,163,000 after buying an additional 261,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $107.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average of $100.56.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

