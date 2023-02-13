Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $108,679,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.58.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Teleflex Company Profile

TFX opened at $245.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $356.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.80 and a 200-day moving average of $230.56.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

