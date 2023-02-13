Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,389 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 15.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Qorvo by 63.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Down 2.5 %

QRVO opened at $103.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $139.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.13 and its 200 day moving average is $94.53.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.