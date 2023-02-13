Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 119 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,983,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 98.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $509,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.40.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.6 %

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $170.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $182.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.