Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,064 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $132,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,617.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $118,217.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $132,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,617.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,038 shares of company stock valued at $403,778. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HMN stock opened at $36.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -516.57 and a beta of 0.41. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is -1,828.57%.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

