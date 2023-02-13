Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,768 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $356.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.91. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $478.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

