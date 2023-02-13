Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,146 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Endava by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Endava by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Endava Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Endava stock opened at $90.63 on Monday. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $146.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.28. Endava had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $231.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.56 million. Analysts expect that Endava plc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.11.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

