Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,770 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 5.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,699,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 28.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 34.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SON has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $59.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.89. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

