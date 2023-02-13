Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,440 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AES by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in AES by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 64,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in AES by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in AES by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in AES by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 133,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

AES Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -140.42%.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

AES Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

