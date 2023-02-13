Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. FMR LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 37.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,165,000 after purchasing an additional 783,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,580,000 after purchasing an additional 624,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 55.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,847,000 after purchasing an additional 366,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in SBA Communications by 23.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,436,000 after purchasing an additional 307,538 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after buying an additional 225,829 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.20.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications Company Profile

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $289.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $379.99.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

