Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in UDR by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in UDR by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,802,000 after acquiring an additional 816,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $44.09 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. UDR’s payout ratio is 608.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UDR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

