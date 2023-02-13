Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Woodward by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,519,000 after buying an additional 225,198 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 2,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after buying an additional 161,874 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $19,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $102.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.81.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

