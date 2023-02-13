Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE AMG opened at $166.35 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.76.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

